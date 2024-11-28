Netanyahu Prepares Military for Possible Lebanon Conflict

In a stern warning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to ready itself for a potential escalated conflict in Lebanon. This comes in the wake of concerns over a fragile ceasefire, as tensions simmer between the two nations.

Netanyahu's remarks were delivered on Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14, signaling Israel's readiness to respond decisively should the ceasefire terms be compromised.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong defense posture, underscoring the precarious state of regional stability and asserting that any breach would be met with robust military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)