Netanyahu Prepares Military for Possible Lebanon Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced preparations for an intensified military conflict in Lebanon if the current ceasefire agreement is breached. This statement was made during an interview with Israeli Channel 14, highlighting the serious geopolitical tensions in the region.
In a stern warning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to ready itself for a potential escalated conflict in Lebanon. This comes in the wake of concerns over a fragile ceasefire, as tensions simmer between the two nations.
Netanyahu's remarks were delivered on Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14, signaling Israel's readiness to respond decisively should the ceasefire terms be compromised.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong defense posture, underscoring the precarious state of regional stability and asserting that any breach would be met with robust military action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Crown Prince and Putin Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Bilateral Ties
Highlights from the Entertainment Realm: Awards, Losses, and Tributes
Ukraine's Frontline Drone Brigade: Delivering Hope Amidst Conflict
Inaugural International Pride Awards Honor LGBTIQ+ Equality Champions Across Five Categories
We want adivasis, Dalits, backward classes to get representation in decision-making: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Nandurbar.