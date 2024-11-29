Ceasefire Unravels: Tensions Flare Between Israel and Hezbollah

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is under severe strain as both sides exchange accusations and engage in military actions merely a day after it became effective.

The Israeli military reported an airstrike on a Hezbollah rocket storage facility in southern Lebanon after alleged ceasefire violations.

Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities accused Israel of repeated breaches, underscoring the delicate nature of this U.S. and France-brokered 60-day truce intended to pave the way for long-term peace.

