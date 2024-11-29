Ceasefire Unravels: Tensions Flare Between Israel and Hezbollah
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been breached with both sides exchanging accusations and military actions. Israel struck a Hezbollah rocket storage in Lebanon, while both nations accused each other of violating the truce. The 60-day agreement seeks a permanent end to hostilities.
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is under severe strain as both sides exchange accusations and engage in military actions merely a day after it became effective.
The Israeli military reported an airstrike on a Hezbollah rocket storage facility in southern Lebanon after alleged ceasefire violations.
Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities accused Israel of repeated breaches, underscoring the delicate nature of this U.S. and France-brokered 60-day truce intended to pave the way for long-term peace.
