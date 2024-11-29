Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Kyiv Medical Facility Following Drone Attack

A fire broke out at a medical facility in Kyiv following a Russian drone attack, injuring one person. The incident occurred in the Dniprovskyi district on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Authorities have urged residents to stay in shelters as air raid alerts remain active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 03:27 IST
Blaze Erupts in Kyiv Medical Facility Following Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a troubling escalation, a Russian drone attack has led to a fire in a Kyiv medical facility, leaving one person injured late Thursday. The incident was confirmed by the city's military administration chief, Serhiy Popko.

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Popko detailed that the fire occurred in the Dniprovskyi district, situated on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to manage the situation.

Popko issued a stern warning to Kyiv residents, urging them to remain in shelters as the city continues to endure air raid alerts. The potential for further attacks has left the populace on edge, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024