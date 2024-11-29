Blaze Erupts in Kyiv Medical Facility Following Drone Attack

In a troubling escalation, a Russian drone attack has led to a fire in a Kyiv medical facility, leaving one person injured late Thursday. The incident was confirmed by the city's military administration chief, Serhiy Popko.

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Popko detailed that the fire occurred in the Dniprovskyi district, situated on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to manage the situation.

Popko issued a stern warning to Kyiv residents, urging them to remain in shelters as the city continues to endure air raid alerts. The potential for further attacks has left the populace on edge, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)