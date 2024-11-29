Australia Takes Bold Step: Social Media Ban for Kids
Australia's parliament has passed a bill banning children under 16 from using social media platforms, mandating tech giants like Meta and TikTok to enforce restrictions or face hefty fines. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasizes the social responsibility to protect minors, addressing both national and global audiences.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Friday that social media platforms now bear the social responsibility of ensuring the safety of children. This comes following the parliament's approval of a bill banning children under 16 from accessing these services. The legislation aims to set a global benchmark with some of the strictest regulations on Big Tech.
During a press conference, Albanese highlighted the need for social media companies to prioritize child safety. "We are enabling parents to have crucial conversations," he stated. The law imposes penalties of up to A$49.5 million for non-compliance, affecting giants like Meta and TikTok.
The legislation swiftly progressed through parliament in the final sitting week of the year, despite facing criticism from social media companies and some legislators for insufficient examination. According to Albanese, passing the bill ahead of the age verification trial was essential to communicate Australia's firm stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Slaps Meta with $841M Fine for Marketplace Misconduct
EU Fines Meta Nearly €800 Million for Facebook Marketplace Antitrust Breach
EU Hits Meta with Record Fine Over Facebook Marketplace Practices
EU fines Facebook parent Meta nearly 800 million euros over 'abusive' Marketplace practices, reports AP.
Hindustan Zinc Secures Gold Block to Boost Metal Portfolio