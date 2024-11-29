Australia Takes Bold Step: Social Media Ban for Kids

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Friday that social media platforms now bear the social responsibility of ensuring the safety of children. This comes following the parliament's approval of a bill banning children under 16 from accessing these services. The legislation aims to set a global benchmark with some of the strictest regulations on Big Tech.

During a press conference, Albanese highlighted the need for social media companies to prioritize child safety. "We are enabling parents to have crucial conversations," he stated. The law imposes penalties of up to A$49.5 million for non-compliance, affecting giants like Meta and TikTok.

The legislation swiftly progressed through parliament in the final sitting week of the year, despite facing criticism from social media companies and some legislators for insufficient examination. According to Albanese, passing the bill ahead of the age verification trial was essential to communicate Australia's firm stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)