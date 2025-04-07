Global Market Turmoil: Metal Stocks Plunge Amid Trade War Fears

Stocks in metal firms faced severe declines on Monday after US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes, along with China's retaliation, spurred fears of a trade war affecting global growth.

Metal stocks, including National Aluminium Company Ltd and Tata Steel, experienced severe plummets on the BSE, contributing to a 6.22% fall in the BSE metal index.

Market analysts highlight increasing concerns about global economic stability due to these developments, citing significant declines in Asian and US markets as investor confidence wanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)