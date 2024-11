Veteran Journalist Dong Yuyu Sentenced for Espionage

A veteran Chinese journalist, Dong Yuyu, has been sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of espionage, as confirmed by a family member to Reuters.

The 62-year-old journalist, who was affiliated with the Communist Party's Guangming Daily, was detained in Beijing in 2022.

His arrest occurred during a lunch with a Japanese diplomat, underlining the continuing crackdown on espionage amid sensitive diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)