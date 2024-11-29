China and Russia Soar Together: Ninth Joint Air Patrol Completed
The Chinese and Russian militaries executed their ninth joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan. The operation, conducted on Friday, is part of an annual cooperation agreement between the two nations' armed forces, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
This air patrol falls under an annual cooperation plan, underscoring the growing partnership between the militaries of China and Russia.
The operation signifies a strengthened strategic alliance in the region, potentially stabilizing or shifting military dynamics involving other global powers.
