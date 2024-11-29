Left Menu

Hemant Soren Reinstates IAS Officer Amid Political Tensions

Manjunath Bhajantri, an IAS officer, has been reinstated as Ranchi's Deputy Commissioner by the Hemant Soren government after being removed during election time due to a BJP complaint. Previously transferred, his reinstatement follows a history of political confrontations and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:01 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Hemant Soren administration has reinstated Manjunath Bhajantri as Ranchi's Deputy Commissioner, a position he was removed from by the Election Commission ahead of Assembly elections. His return coincides with Soren's swearing-in as Jharkhand's Chief Minister, according to an official notification.

Bhajantri, a 2011 batch IAS officer, was initially appointed as Ranchi's DC on September 30, prior to the two-phase elections in November. He was removed in October after a BJP legal cell complaint and was reassigned to the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society as CEO.

The updated notification from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms stated Bhajantri is now reappointed as Deputy Commissioner, Ranchi. His predecessor, Varun Ranjan, has been moved to another post. Bhajantri previously faced political tensions with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, resulting in an FIR, later quashed by the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

