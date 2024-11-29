Left Menu

Six Doctors Booked for Negligence in Child's Death at Maharashtra Hospital

Six doctors from Vedant Hospital in Maharashtra have been accused of negligence after a child died under their care. The child's father alleged wrongful treatment and evidence tampering. The case highlights serious allegations against hospital staff, citing destruction of evidence and lack of transparency in medical records.

In a serious case registered in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, six doctors from a private institution face allegations of negligence after the death of a child in their care.

According to police reports, the child, initially admitted on April 26 for surgery, died after nearly 10 days of treatment.

The accusations include evidence tampering and destruction of CCTV footage from Vedant Hospital, drawing attention to issues of medical transparency and accountability.

