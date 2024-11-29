Tensions in the Skies: Chinese and Russian Aircraft Breach South Korean Air Defense Zone

Eleven military aircraft from China and Russia breached South Korea's air defense identification zone on Friday, escalating tension in the region. In response, South Korea deployed its fighter jets, according to a statement by the nation's military.

The foreign aircraft, which entered the zone sequentially within a four-hour timeframe, all exited without causing any incidents or violating South Korean airspace, the Joint Chiefs of Staff reported to journalists. South Korea's forces had identified their approach early, allowing for strategic maneuvers.

This is not an isolated incident, as reported cases of Chinese and Russian aircraft entering the zone have been increasing in recent years. Both countries have not recognized the South Korean air defense identification zone, which nations establish to monitor aviation activities for security purposes.

