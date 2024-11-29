Successful Restoration of C-Lion1 Undersea Cable

In a significant development, Finland's Cinia has announced the full restoration of its C-Lion1 undersea fibre-optic cable, which was initially severed on November 18.

This crucial infrastructure, connecting Finland and Germany, is once again operational, ensuring a stable data transmission link between the two countries.

The restoration marks a major achievement for Cinia, reaffirming the resilience of international connectivity amid unforeseen challenges.

