Successful Restoration of C-Lion1 Undersea Cable

Cinia of Finland has announced the complete restoration of its C-Lion1 undersea fibre-optic cable, initially damaged on November 18. The cable, which serves as a crucial link between Finland and Germany, has resumed operations, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:44 IST
In a significant development, Finland's Cinia has announced the full restoration of its C-Lion1 undersea fibre-optic cable, which was initially severed on November 18.
This crucial infrastructure, connecting Finland and Germany, is once again operational, ensuring a stable data transmission link between the two countries.
The restoration marks a major achievement for Cinia, reaffirming the resilience of international connectivity amid unforeseen challenges.
