Tensions Rise in Georgia Over EU Membership Freeze

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Georgia witnessed violent confrontations between police and protesters after the ruling Georgian Dream party announced the suspension of talks to join the European Union until 2028.

The decision, made by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, spurred allegations of election fraud and governmental authoritarianism. President Salome Zourabichvili denounced the government’s actions as a 'constitutional coup', highlighting the fragile state of democracy in the South Caucasus nation.

Amidst widespread condemnation from European politicians and election observers, the situation underscores Georgia's precarious position between European aspirations and alleged pro-Moscow influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)