Tensions Rise in Georgia Over EU Membership Freeze

In Georgia, violent clashes erupted between police and protesters following the suspension of EU membership negotiations until 2028. The protests were fueled by allegations of a rigged election and growing concerns over authoritarianism. Georgia's ruling party, accused of leaning towards Moscow, faced severe criticism from both domestic and international communities.

29-11-2024
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Georgia witnessed violent confrontations between police and protesters after the ruling Georgian Dream party announced the suspension of talks to join the European Union until 2028.

The decision, made by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, spurred allegations of election fraud and governmental authoritarianism. President Salome Zourabichvili denounced the government’s actions as a 'constitutional coup', highlighting the fragile state of democracy in the South Caucasus nation.

Amidst widespread condemnation from European politicians and election observers, the situation underscores Georgia's precarious position between European aspirations and alleged pro-Moscow influences.

