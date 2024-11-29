Supreme Court Refuses to Regulate Temple Prasad Quality
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea for regulating temple prasad quality, citing it as a state issue. The bench advised the petitioner to seek redress through appropriate authorities, stressing that food quality concerns extend beyond temples to hotels and grocery stores as well.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking regulation of the quality of 'prasad' or food offerings distributed at temples, asserting that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the state.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan highlighted a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which emphasized the executive's role within its defined limits.
The Court advised petitioners to make applications to relevant authorities for consideration under the law, while questioning the limited focus on temple prasad when food quality issues persist in hotels and grocery stores.
