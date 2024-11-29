Supreme Court Refuses to Regulate Temple Prasad Quality

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking regulation of the quality of 'prasad' or food offerings distributed at temples, asserting that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the state.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan highlighted a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which emphasized the executive's role within its defined limits.

The Court advised petitioners to make applications to relevant authorities for consideration under the law, while questioning the limited focus on temple prasad when food quality issues persist in hotels and grocery stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)