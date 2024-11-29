Left Menu

Goa's Government Steps Up on Workplace Safety for Women

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that all Goa government offices will establish committees within the next 1.5 months to address sexual harassment complaints under the POSH Act. The initiative aims to ensure a safe working environment, with members educated about their roles and gender-appropriate composition.

Goa's government is taking decisive action to ensure workplace safety for women. Within the next one-and-a-half months, committees will be formed across all government offices to address complaints under the POSH Act, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced during an orientation program in Margao.

The initiative mandates that private workplaces with more than ten employees establish similar committees. Sawant emphasized the importance of educating committee members about their roles and ensuring gender-appropriate compositions. He expressed concern over the presence of male members in some existing committees, questioning potential conflict if those members are involved in allegations.

Sawant also advised that committee compositions should link to designations rather than individuals to maintain continuity, suggesting that roles can be seamlessly passed to other female officials if transfers occur. This strategic move aims to create a safer work environment for women across Goa.

