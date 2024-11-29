SAREX-2024: A Benchmark in Maritime Safety Exercises

The Indian Coast Guard showcased its maritime safety expertise during the 11th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2024), which kicked off on Friday near Kochi. The event highlighted a simulated aircraft crash involving 250 passengers, testing the Coast Guard's readiness and response capabilities.

A swift Mass Rescue Operation was launched, utilizing resources such as ships, aircraft, and a water ambulance. Sixteen ships and 12 aircraft from various agencies participated in this coordinated effort, demonstrating seamless operations in challenging conditions.

The exercise, inaugurated by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and reviewed by Coast Guard Director General S Paramesh, featured workshops and seminars on maritime safety and regional collaboration. It emphasized the importance of international cooperation, with representatives from 38 friendly foreign countries participating as observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)