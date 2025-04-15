Celebrating the Legacy of IAF's Iconic Leader: Marshal Arjan Singh's 106th Birth Anniversary

The Indian Air Force paid tribute to war hero Marshal Arjan Singh on his 106th birth anniversary, celebrating him as a pioneering leader who distinguished himself not only in the command room but by leading from the cockpit. As an iconic figure, Singh was the only IAF officer elevated to the rank of Marshal.

Born in 1919, Singh's family had a strong military tradition, with both his father and grandfather serving in the cavalry. He made significant contributions to the IAF, most notably during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. His courageous leadership under fire was pivotal in shaping the IAF into a modern and formidable force.

On this occasion, the IAF, Indian Army, and Defence Ministry honored his legacy through social media tributes, recalling his strategic brilliance and enduring inspiration in India's military history. He was a decorated officer with numerous accolades, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Padma Vibushan.

