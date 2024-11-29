Netherlands Supreme Court Advised to Halt F-35 Parts Export to Israel

The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has been advised to uphold a decision blocking the export of F-35 components to Israel, following concerns about their potential use in violating international law.

In February, the Hague Court of Appeal mandated the government to cease these exports, citing allegations of their use in the conflict in Gaza. This decision led the Dutch government to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

The advocate general at the Supreme Court backed the Court of Appeal's view, indicating a credible risk that Israel's F-35 jets could be involved in severe breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza, as per the court's adviser's recent statement.

