Himachal Pradesh Initiative for Swift Public Grievance Redressal

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directs all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in Himachal Pradesh to address public grievances twice a week. This initiative, 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar,' aims to enhance governance and resolve issues swiftly. Additionally, over 2.5 lakh revenue cases have been settled via 'lok adalats.'

Himachal Pradesh Initiative for Swift Public Grievance Redressal
  Country:
  India

To improve governance and expedite public grievance redressal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has instructed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the state to hold grievance addressing sessions twice a week.

This decision was communicated following a conference with DCs and SPs in Shimla. The initiative, named 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar,' will also see ministers visiting rural areas to directly address citizens' concerns.

Additionally, 2.5 lakh pending revenue cases have been resolved through 'lok adalats,' providing much-needed relief to affected residents by reducing their repeated trips to government offices.

