Himachal Pradesh Initiative for Swift Public Grievance Redressal

To improve governance and expedite public grievance redressal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has instructed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the state to hold grievance addressing sessions twice a week.

This decision was communicated following a conference with DCs and SPs in Shimla. The initiative, named 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar,' will also see ministers visiting rural areas to directly address citizens' concerns.

Additionally, 2.5 lakh pending revenue cases have been resolved through 'lok adalats,' providing much-needed relief to affected residents by reducing their repeated trips to government offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)