Russian Dissident Faces New Verdict: Three-Year Sentence for Justifying Terrorism

Russian dissident Alexei Gorinov faced a new verdict today, with a court finding him guilty of 'justifying terrorism'. This sentencing adds three years to his current seven-year term over charges of spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.

The charge of 'justifying terrorism' marks a significant ruling amidst increased crackdowns by Russian authorities. This comes after Gorinov's earlier conviction in 2022 for disseminating misleading information, governed by a stringent censorship law introduced in the fallout of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

Gorinov, an outspoken critic, has denied these allegations, continuing to maintain his stance against the charges levied upon him as politically motivated and a means to stifle dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)