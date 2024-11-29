Left Menu

Russian Dissident Faces New Verdict: Three-Year Sentence for Justifying Terrorism

Russian dissident Alexei Gorinov was sentenced to three years for 'justifying terrorism'. He is already serving a seven-year sentence for spreading false information about Russia's military. These legal actions follow a censorship law introduced post Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Updated: 29-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:41 IST
Russian Dissident Faces New Verdict: Three-Year Sentence for Justifying Terrorism
Russian dissident Alexei Gorinov faced a new verdict today, with a court finding him guilty of 'justifying terrorism'. This sentencing adds three years to his current seven-year term over charges of spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.

The charge of 'justifying terrorism' marks a significant ruling amidst increased crackdowns by Russian authorities. This comes after Gorinov's earlier conviction in 2022 for disseminating misleading information, governed by a stringent censorship law introduced in the fallout of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

Gorinov, an outspoken critic, has denied these allegations, continuing to maintain his stance against the charges levied upon him as politically motivated and a means to stifle dissent.

