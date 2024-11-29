Courts Demand Google Take Action on Defamatory Video

A local court in Ballard Estate has issued a notice to Google to address the continued presence of a defamatory and obscene video on YouTube involving an NGO and a spiritual leader, despite a high court order demanding its removal.

Last week, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate AU Bahir responded to a contempt plea from the NGO Dhyan Foundation, dedicated to animal welfare, by notifying the tech giant. The hearing is set for January 3, 2025.

The content in question, critical of the Dhyan Foundation and spiritual leader Yogi Ashwini, continues to circulate online, affecting their reputation. The NGO alleges Google's deliberate delays in enforcing the court's decision, worsening the damage to their image.

(With inputs from agencies.)