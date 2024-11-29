Left Menu

Courts Demand Google Take Action on Defamatory Video

A local court has issued a notice to Google for not removing a defamatory video about NGO Dhyan Foundation and spiritual leader Yogi Ashwini. Despite a high court order, the video remains accessible outside India. The NGO accuses Google of delaying removal efforts.

29-11-2024
  • India

A local court in Ballard Estate has issued a notice to Google to address the continued presence of a defamatory and obscene video on YouTube involving an NGO and a spiritual leader, despite a high court order demanding its removal.

Last week, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate AU Bahir responded to a contempt plea from the NGO Dhyan Foundation, dedicated to animal welfare, by notifying the tech giant. The hearing is set for January 3, 2025.

The content in question, critical of the Dhyan Foundation and spiritual leader Yogi Ashwini, continues to circulate online, affecting their reputation. The NGO alleges Google's deliberate delays in enforcing the court's decision, worsening the damage to their image.

