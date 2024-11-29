Escalating Violence in Northwest Syria Raises Alarm

A surge in hostilities in northwest Syria has resulted in the tragic loss of 27 civilian lives, inclusive of eight children, over a span of three days, reported David Carden, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis.

According to Syrian army and rebel sources, Russian and Syrian aircraft targeted rebel-held territories near the Turkish border on Thursday in an attempt to suppress an insurgent push that had seized land not captured in years.

Carden voiced deep concern over the escalating violence, urging the protection of civilians under International Humanitarian Law and emphasizing the impermissibility of targeting civilian infrastructure.

