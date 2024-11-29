Left Menu

Escalating Violence in Northwest Syria Raises Alarm

Intensified fighting in northwest Syria has led to the deaths of 27 civilians, including eight children, over three days. Russian and Syrian forces have bombed rebel territory near Turkey to thwart a recent insurgent advance. The UN has condemned attacks on civilians and stresses adherence to International Humanitarian Law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:38 IST
Escalating Violence in Northwest Syria Raises Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A surge in hostilities in northwest Syria has resulted in the tragic loss of 27 civilian lives, inclusive of eight children, over a span of three days, reported David Carden, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis.

According to Syrian army and rebel sources, Russian and Syrian aircraft targeted rebel-held territories near the Turkish border on Thursday in an attempt to suppress an insurgent push that had seized land not captured in years.

Carden voiced deep concern over the escalating violence, urging the protection of civilians under International Humanitarian Law and emphasizing the impermissibility of targeting civilian infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024