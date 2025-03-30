Resignation Shakes Punjab Leadership: Third Advocate General Steps Down

In a surprising development, Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh has resigned from his role as Advocate General of Punjab. Sources indicate that Singh submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister's office, though the specific motivations for his departure have not been disclosed.

Singh's resignation marks the third such occurrence in the current governmental period, which began in March 2022. He had taken over the position in October 2023, succeeding senior lawyer Vinod Ghai.

The resignation of Singh follows the pattern of earlier resignations, with Anmol Rattan Sidhu, the first AG under this administration, resigning in July 2022. The frequent changes have raised questions about stability within the legal leadership of Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)