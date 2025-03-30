Left Menu

Resignation Shakes Punjab Leadership: Third Advocate General Steps Down

Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh has resigned from his position as Advocate General of Punjab. He submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister's office, although the reasons for his departure remain unknown. Singh was the third AG under the current government, stepping down shortly after his appointment in October 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:59 IST
Resignation Shakes Punjab Leadership: Third Advocate General Steps Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising development, Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh has resigned from his role as Advocate General of Punjab. Sources indicate that Singh submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister's office, though the specific motivations for his departure have not been disclosed.

Singh's resignation marks the third such occurrence in the current governmental period, which began in March 2022. He had taken over the position in October 2023, succeeding senior lawyer Vinod Ghai.

The resignation of Singh follows the pattern of earlier resignations, with Anmol Rattan Sidhu, the first AG under this administration, resigning in July 2022. The frequent changes have raised questions about stability within the legal leadership of Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025