Andhra Pradesh Sets Up EAGLE to Combat Narcotics

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards eradicating narcotics by setting up the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE). The initiative aims to address the growing issues of drug trafficking, abuse, and ganja cultivation within the state.

According to a Government Order issued on Thursday, EAGLE will be based in the state capital, featuring a dedicated Narcotics Police Station and 26 District Narcotics Control Cells (DNCC) across the region.

To ensure effective operations, the order further mentions that the police personnel serving in EAGLE will have a typical tenure of three years, extendable up to five years. Additionally, uniformed personnel will be entitled to a special allowance of 30 percent during their assignment with this unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)