Volkswagen's Billion-Dollar Tax Evasion Scandal in India

India has issued a massive $1.4 billion tax evasion notice to German carmaker Volkswagen, accusing them of deliberately lowering import duties on components for their Audi, VW, and Skoda vehicles. The notice alleges that VW misclassified these imports to gain tax advantages.

The investigation reveals Volkswagen's India unit strategically imported individual parts for assembly, evading the higher taxes associated with fully unassembled units, otherwise known as CKD units. Authorities in Maharashtra have called this an 'artificial arrangement' to skirt duties.

The fallout has seen Volkswagen's shares dip in Germany, as the company states its commitment to regulatory compliance while analyzing the notice. This scandal adds to challenges in the competitive Indian market where tax and compliance issues have often troubled foreign companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)