Jammu Zone Ramps Up Security with NSG Deployment

Security has been heightened in Jammu following recent terror attacks, with the deployment of the National Security Guard (NSG) to assist local law enforcement.

According to Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, extensive search operations are ongoing to dismantle the interconnected network of terror elements in the region.

The Jammu authorities, with the backing of the Ministry of Home Affairs, continue to make strides against terrorism, including attaching properties of individuals aligned with these activities and making key arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)