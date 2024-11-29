Left Menu

Jammu Zone Ramps Up Security with NSG Deployment

In response to a surge in terrorism, the Jammu region has witnessed an increased presence of the National Security Guard (NSG). Initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, these operations aim to dismantle terror networks and infrastructure. ADGP Anand Jain is spearheading efforts to eliminate terrorist activities.

Security has been heightened in Jammu following recent terror attacks, with the deployment of the National Security Guard (NSG) to assist local law enforcement.

According to Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, extensive search operations are ongoing to dismantle the interconnected network of terror elements in the region.

The Jammu authorities, with the backing of the Ministry of Home Affairs, continue to make strides against terrorism, including attaching properties of individuals aligned with these activities and making key arrests.

