Failed Attempt to Arrest Imran Khan's Wife in Corruption Case

A Pakistani National Accountability Bureau team attempted to arrest Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a high-profile corruption case but returned empty-handed. Officials say the attempt followed a court ruling that issued non-bailable warrants against Bibi, absent from eight consecutive hearings.

The operation unfolded on November 23 in Peshawar, where a NAB team accompanied by police sought Bibi's arrest. The case involves allegations of misappropriating 190 million pounds, originally repatriated from the UK's National Crime Agency to Pakistan, and using it for personal gain, including setting up a university.

Bibi, who plays a significant role in the Al-Qadir Trust, was recently in the spotlight for leading a protest demanding her husband's release. Despite prior bail in the Toshakhana case, she remains under scrutiny over her alleged land acquisitions and misuse of public funds.

