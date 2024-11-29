Left Menu

Silent Protest: Serbia's Quest for Justice

In Serbia, protesters demand justice for the collapsed railway station roof that initially killed 14, later claiming a 15th life. Blaming corruption and negligence, citizens hold silent protests and block streets to pressure the government, who they accuse of shielding culprits within their controlled judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In Serbia, a silent protest was staged on Friday as protesters commemorated the victims of a roof collapse that occurred four weeks ago. The scene of the mishap was a railway station in Novi Sad, a northern city where demonstrators blocked traffic to demand accountability from the authorities.

The tragic incident took 14 lives initially, with another victim succumbing to injuries later, bringing the total death toll to 15. This catastrophe has been linked to corruption and shoddy renovation work, with many fingers pointed at the government for inadequate oversight during the reconstructions.

The outcry has spurred ongoing protests and political unrest in Serbia. Despite the arrests of some suspects, public trust remains low as accusations persist that President Aleksandar Vucic and his administration are manipulating the justice process. The opposition, standing their ground, continues to call for the government's resignation and full transparency in dealings with Chinese infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

