Supreme Court Clamps Down on Illegal Tree Felling in Taj Trapezium Zone

The Supreme Court has issued a ban on tree cutting in the Taj Trapezium Zone between 6 pm and 8 am, following the shocking felling of 454 trees in Mathura. The court has also called for stricter penalties under the Uttar Pradesh Tree Protection Act of 1976 to deter illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court took a firm stand on environmental preservation by implementing a night-time ban on tree cutting in the Taj Trapezium Zone. This decision comes after a disturbing incident where 454 trees were illegitimately cut in Mathura, sparking public and judicial outrage.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih issued a contempt notice to Dalmia Farms after the reported felling of significant trees, including those from protected forests, on September 18 and 19. The bench found the actions of the private party reprehensible and stressed the illegality of the act.

The court urged the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance penalties under the Tree Protection Act to prevent further incidents. Authorities have been ordered to confiscate the involved timber, and ongoing construction within the area has been halted. The case highlights ongoing concerns for the environmental integrity surrounding the iconic Taj Mahal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

