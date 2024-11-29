Supreme Court Clamps Down on Illegal Tree Felling in Taj Trapezium Zone

The Supreme Court took a firm stand on environmental preservation by implementing a night-time ban on tree cutting in the Taj Trapezium Zone. This decision comes after a disturbing incident where 454 trees were illegitimately cut in Mathura, sparking public and judicial outrage.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih issued a contempt notice to Dalmia Farms after the reported felling of significant trees, including those from protected forests, on September 18 and 19. The bench found the actions of the private party reprehensible and stressed the illegality of the act.

The court urged the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance penalties under the Tree Protection Act to prevent further incidents. Authorities have been ordered to confiscate the involved timber, and ongoing construction within the area has been halted. The case highlights ongoing concerns for the environmental integrity surrounding the iconic Taj Mahal.

(With inputs from agencies.)