Left Menu

Ceasefire Shattered: Escalating Sectarian Strife in Kurram District

The death toll has risen to 122 in Kurram district, Pakistan, amidst ongoing sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni groups. Despite a brokered ceasefire, fresh clashes erupted, prompting government efforts to mediate peace. Critical infrastructure has been disrupted as authorities seek to stabilize the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:48 IST
Ceasefire Shattered: Escalating Sectarian Strife in Kurram District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sectarian violence in Kurram district of northwest Pakistan has claimed 122 lives, as Shia and Sunni groups continue to clash despite a declared ceasefire. On Thursday, two more individuals were fatally shot and six injured, escalating tensions in the region.

The violence between the Alizai and Bagan tribes began after an attack on passenger vans on November 22, resulting in 57 deaths. Over the subsequent days, violence spread throughout the district, affecting areas such as Bagan Bazaar, Balishkhel, Khar, and others, leaving dozens dead.

Despite an extended ceasefire, clashes persist, prompting Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to offer a personal visit to the troubled area, as well as dispatching a peace council to negotiate with tribal factions. Meanwhile, the main highway remains blocked, and digital services are suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024