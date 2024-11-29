Ceasefire Shattered: Escalating Sectarian Strife in Kurram District

Sectarian violence in Kurram district of northwest Pakistan has claimed 122 lives, as Shia and Sunni groups continue to clash despite a declared ceasefire. On Thursday, two more individuals were fatally shot and six injured, escalating tensions in the region.

The violence between the Alizai and Bagan tribes began after an attack on passenger vans on November 22, resulting in 57 deaths. Over the subsequent days, violence spread throughout the district, affecting areas such as Bagan Bazaar, Balishkhel, Khar, and others, leaving dozens dead.

Despite an extended ceasefire, clashes persist, prompting Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to offer a personal visit to the troubled area, as well as dispatching a peace council to negotiate with tribal factions. Meanwhile, the main highway remains blocked, and digital services are suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)