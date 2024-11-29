Crackdown on 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Three Fraudsters Apprehended
Three individuals were arrested for cyber fraud, posing as law enforcement officers to extort Rs 21 lakh from a senior citizen. They used psychological tactics and fabricated charges to coerce the victim. The police intervened swiftly, leading to arrests and the recovery of some funds.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in a sophisticated cyber fraud, dubbed 'Digital Arrest,' where they impersonated law enforcement officials to extort money from victims.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Imtiyaz Hussain, revealed that the fraudsters targeted a senior citizen, convincing him he was implicated in a money laundering case worth Rs 6.8 crores. They manipulated him into transferring Rs 21 lakh by threatening arrest and issuing fake charges.
In a rapid response, Cyber Police Kashmir identified the suspects using advanced technical tools. Teams were deployed to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab, leading to the arrests of Gaurav Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, and Ujjawal Chauhan. Authorities recovered electronic devices and documents, and further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Denies Prosecution Sanction for AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case
Court Orders Amanatullah Khan's Release Amid Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
Jacqueline Fernandez Challenges Money Laundering Allegations: Court Hears Arguments
Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
New Senior Citizen Policy on the Horizon