Crackdown on 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Three Fraudsters Apprehended

Three individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in a sophisticated cyber fraud, dubbed 'Digital Arrest,' where they impersonated law enforcement officials to extort money from victims.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Imtiyaz Hussain, revealed that the fraudsters targeted a senior citizen, convincing him he was implicated in a money laundering case worth Rs 6.8 crores. They manipulated him into transferring Rs 21 lakh by threatening arrest and issuing fake charges.

In a rapid response, Cyber Police Kashmir identified the suspects using advanced technical tools. Teams were deployed to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab, leading to the arrests of Gaurav Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, and Ujjawal Chauhan. Authorities recovered electronic devices and documents, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)