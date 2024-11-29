Left Menu

Crackdown on 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Three Fraudsters Apprehended

Three individuals were arrested for cyber fraud, posing as law enforcement officers to extort Rs 21 lakh from a senior citizen. They used psychological tactics and fabricated charges to coerce the victim. The police intervened swiftly, leading to arrests and the recovery of some funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:55 IST
Crackdown on 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Three Fraudsters Apprehended
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in a sophisticated cyber fraud, dubbed 'Digital Arrest,' where they impersonated law enforcement officials to extort money from victims.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Imtiyaz Hussain, revealed that the fraudsters targeted a senior citizen, convincing him he was implicated in a money laundering case worth Rs 6.8 crores. They manipulated him into transferring Rs 21 lakh by threatening arrest and issuing fake charges.

In a rapid response, Cyber Police Kashmir identified the suspects using advanced technical tools. Teams were deployed to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab, leading to the arrests of Gaurav Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, and Ujjawal Chauhan. Authorities recovered electronic devices and documents, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024