Supreme Court's Balanced Verdict Halts Mosque Survey

The Supreme Court's decision to pause the Sambhal mosque survey was accepted by both Hindu claimants and the mosque committee. The directive asks for the survey report to remain sealed until reviewed by a higher court. Meanwhile, tensions have escalated in Sambhal over the dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court has issued an interim order halting the controversial survey of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. This decision was met with approval from both Hindu claimants, who allege that a temple once stood at the site, and the mosque committee, opposing the survey.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar instructed the trial court to pause its proceedings. The report from the survey, initially requested by the lower court, will remain sealed until the Allahabad High Court can hear the appeal filed by the mosque committee.

Despite temporary relief in legal proceedings, tensions simmer in Sambhal. Claims of a temple once occupying the site of the mosque sparked demonstrations, resulting in violence that left four dead and numerous injuries, although police deny any involvement in the escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

