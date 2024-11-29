Supreme Court's Balanced Verdict Halts Mosque Survey

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order halting the controversial survey of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. This decision was met with approval from both Hindu claimants, who allege that a temple once stood at the site, and the mosque committee, opposing the survey.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar instructed the trial court to pause its proceedings. The report from the survey, initially requested by the lower court, will remain sealed until the Allahabad High Court can hear the appeal filed by the mosque committee.

Despite temporary relief in legal proceedings, tensions simmer in Sambhal. Claims of a temple once occupying the site of the mosque sparked demonstrations, resulting in violence that left four dead and numerous injuries, although police deny any involvement in the escalation.

