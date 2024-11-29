Left Menu

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Reappointed as WTO Chief

The World Trade Organization has announced the reappointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its Director-General for a second four-year term. Her second term will commence on September 1 next year, following a unanimous consensus by the WTO's General Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:07 IST
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Reappointed as WTO Chief
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Organization (WTO) confirmed on Friday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed as its Director-General for another four-year term. This decision was reached by consensus within the General Council.

Okonjo-Iweala's second term will officially begin on September 1 of the coming year, further strengthening her leadership position in the global trade body.

The reappointment reaffirms her influence and expertise within the organization, ensuring continuity in efforts to address global trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024