Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Reappointed as WTO Chief
The World Trade Organization has announced the reappointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its Director-General for a second four-year term. Her second term will commence on September 1 next year, following a unanimous consensus by the WTO's General Council.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) confirmed on Friday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed as its Director-General for another four-year term. This decision was reached by consensus within the General Council.
Okonjo-Iweala's second term will officially begin on September 1 of the coming year, further strengthening her leadership position in the global trade body.
The reappointment reaffirms her influence and expertise within the organization, ensuring continuity in efforts to address global trade challenges.
