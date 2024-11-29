Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Reappointed as WTO Chief

The World Trade Organization (WTO) confirmed on Friday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed as its Director-General for another four-year term. This decision was reached by consensus within the General Council.

Okonjo-Iweala's second term will officially begin on September 1 of the coming year, further strengthening her leadership position in the global trade body.

The reappointment reaffirms her influence and expertise within the organization, ensuring continuity in efforts to address global trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)