EAG Uncovers Over 600 Terror Financing Links
The Eurasian Group (EAG) has identified more than 600 individuals tied to international terror financing networks in 2023. The 41st EAG plenary meeting highlighted challenges in detecting terrorist financiers. Measures to control terrorism risks in regions like Afghanistan and the impact of global conflicts were discussed.
The Eurasian Group (EAG) has made significant strides in counterterrorism efforts by identifying over 600 individuals linked to international terror financing. This was revealed by EAG Chairman Yuri Chikhanchin following the group's 41st plenary meeting.
The meeting, which brought together nine member countries including India, Russia, and China, spotlighted the growing challenge of tracking and obstructing financial channels used by global terrorists, especially amidst ongoing regional instabilities.
EAG members also debated the implications of global conflicts and unregulated cryptocurrency use in money laundering. Insights from the meeting are expected to bolster collective actions against terrorism financing, with attention to regions like Afghanistan, where the threat persists prominently.
