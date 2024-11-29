EAG Uncovers Over 600 Terror Financing Links

The Eurasian Group (EAG) has made significant strides in counterterrorism efforts by identifying over 600 individuals linked to international terror financing. This was revealed by EAG Chairman Yuri Chikhanchin following the group's 41st plenary meeting.

The meeting, which brought together nine member countries including India, Russia, and China, spotlighted the growing challenge of tracking and obstructing financial channels used by global terrorists, especially amidst ongoing regional instabilities.

EAG members also debated the implications of global conflicts and unregulated cryptocurrency use in money laundering. Insights from the meeting are expected to bolster collective actions against terrorism financing, with attention to regions like Afghanistan, where the threat persists prominently.

