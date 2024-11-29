Ukraine's NATO Ambitions: Invitation Still on the Table

Ukraine announced on Friday that there was no current consensus among its allies for an invitation to join the NATO military alliance. However, Kyiv has reiterated that the prospect remains viable.

In correspondence seen by Reuters, Ukraine's foreign minister urged NATO counterparts to consider sending an invitation during a meeting set for next week in Brussels, signaling Kyiv's interest in joining the Western military alliance.

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's deputy prime minister responsible for NATO affairs, confirmed that they had communicated to allies that the invitation was still an option, despite ongoing discussions and speculations.

