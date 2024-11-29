Left Menu

Ukraine's NATO Ambitions: Invitation Still on the Table

Ukraine acknowledged on Friday that there is currently no agreement among its allies regarding its invitation to join NATO. However, Ukraine has communicated that the option remains open. The foreign minister called upon NATO allies to consider extending the invitation at an upcoming Brussels meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In correspondence seen by Reuters, Ukraine's foreign minister urged NATO counterparts to consider sending an invitation during a meeting set for next week in Brussels, signaling Kyiv's interest in joining the Western military alliance.

In correspondence seen by Reuters, Ukraine's foreign minister urged NATO counterparts to consider sending an invitation during a meeting set for next week in Brussels, signaling Kyiv's interest in joining the Western military alliance.

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's deputy prime minister responsible for NATO affairs, confirmed that they had communicated to allies that the invitation was still an option, despite ongoing discussions and speculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

