NATO Allies Push Back on US Defense Spending Demands Amid Russian Tensions

European NATO allies and Canada are willing to increase defense spending but resist US calls for military budget increases to 5% GDP. They cite Trump's pro-Putin stance as counterproductive. Allies remain committed to enhancing defense capabilities but prioritize spending wisely over an unprecedented scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:34 IST
European NATO allies and Canada are open to raising their defense expenditure, albeit hesitant about meeting US demands for budgets to reach 5% of GDP.

This position arises amidst President Donald Trump's attempts to strengthen ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a move seen as undermining Western solidarity against Russian aggression.

France and Norway are setting measured targets for defense spending, focusing on European procurement, while allies await a new NATO spending benchmark announcement in June.

