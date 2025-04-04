NATO Allies Push Back on US Defense Spending Demands Amid Russian Tensions

European NATO allies and Canada are open to raising their defense expenditure, albeit hesitant about meeting US demands for budgets to reach 5% of GDP.

This position arises amidst President Donald Trump's attempts to strengthen ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a move seen as undermining Western solidarity against Russian aggression.

France and Norway are setting measured targets for defense spending, focusing on European procurement, while allies await a new NATO spending benchmark announcement in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)