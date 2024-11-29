Pakistan Unveils Anti-Riot Task Force Amid Political Unrest
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a new task force led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to address chaos caused by Imran Khan's party protests. A Federal Anti-Riots Force is also planned. Sharif criticized Khan's PTI as a mischief group and outlined severe repercussions for the violence.
In response to the recent chaos during protests by former premier Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the formation of a task force. This newly created entity, led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, aims to identify individuals responsible for stirring unrest earlier this week.
In a decisive move, Sharif also declared the establishment of a Federal Anti-Riots Force. This unit will be empowered with state-of-the-art capabilities and equipment to thwart any future disturbances. His remarks were made during a high-level meeting on the country's law and order situation, following PTI's march towards Islamabad calling for Khan's release.
The prime minister criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), labeling it a source of mischief and calling for legal action against violent factions. Highlighting the economic damage caused by the protests, he asserted that PTI would not succeed in derailing Pakistan's stability. An estimated Rs 190 billion loss per day was cited as the financial impact of the protests.
