Controversy Over Tungsten Block Auction in Madurai

The Mines Ministry has stated that all input was sought from the Tamil Nadu government prior to the Nayakkarpatti tungsten block auction. The auction proceeded without any objections from the state, according to the ministry's recent statement.

However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to annul the rights, citing significant biodiversity and public opposition. Despite Stalin's calls, the state did not officially object before the property's auction.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd., declared as the preferred bidder, will continue pending compliance with environmental norms. These measures aim to preserve Tamil Nadu's archaeological, cultural, and natural assets while enabling economic progress.

