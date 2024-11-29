Controversy Over Tungsten Block Auction in Madurai
The Mines Ministry declared no objections were received prior to the auction of the Nayakkarpatti tungsten block in Tamil Nadu. Despite this, state Chief Minister M K Stalin opposes the auction, citing environmental and cultural concerns. Hindustan Zinc Ltd. won the bid for this strategically vital resource.
- Country:
- India
The Mines Ministry has stated that all input was sought from the Tamil Nadu government prior to the Nayakkarpatti tungsten block auction. The auction proceeded without any objections from the state, according to the ministry's recent statement.
However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to annul the rights, citing significant biodiversity and public opposition. Despite Stalin's calls, the state did not officially object before the property's auction.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd., declared as the preferred bidder, will continue pending compliance with environmental norms. These measures aim to preserve Tamil Nadu's archaeological, cultural, and natural assets while enabling economic progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Steps Up as Global Non-Leather Footwear Hub with New Dean Shoes Plant
Tamil Nadu Expands Nutrition Initiative to Combat Malnutrition
SC dismisses review plea by Vedanta group against shutting down of its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.
Tamil Nadu's Footwear Revolution: Empowering Women and Driving Growth
Spotlight on Selfless Service: Tamil Nadu Home Guards