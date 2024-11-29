Exorcism Horror: Woman Tortured in Rajasthan Witch Hunt

A disturbing case of alleged witchcraft-related abuse has surfaced in Rajasthan's Bundi district, where a self-proclaimed exorcist and his aides reportedly tortured a 50-year-old woman. The victim, identified as Nandubai Meena, was tied to a tree, had her hair chopped, her face blackened, and was tortured with a hot iron rod over two days, as per police reports.

The incident took place near Gudagokulpura village in the Hindoli police station area. The alleged abuse was intended to rid Meena of an 'evil spirit' said to harm her maternal niece. Despite the family's early report of the incident to police on November 27th, prompt action was not initially taken, the family claims.

Police rescued Meena on Friday, lodging a case against the main accused, Babulal, and his aides following a purported video of the incident. Investigations continue, with Babulal detained for questioning and efforts underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)