Left Menu

Exorcism Horror: Woman Tortured in Rajasthan Witch Hunt

A self-proclaimed exorcist and aides allegedly tortured a woman in Rajasthan's Bundi district, dubbing her a witch. Police intervened after the victim, Nandubai Meena, suffered abuse for two days. Despite reports from family, action was delayed. Authorities are pursuing the suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:56 IST
Exorcism Horror: Woman Tortured in Rajasthan Witch Hunt
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing case of alleged witchcraft-related abuse has surfaced in Rajasthan's Bundi district, where a self-proclaimed exorcist and his aides reportedly tortured a 50-year-old woman. The victim, identified as Nandubai Meena, was tied to a tree, had her hair chopped, her face blackened, and was tortured with a hot iron rod over two days, as per police reports.

The incident took place near Gudagokulpura village in the Hindoli police station area. The alleged abuse was intended to rid Meena of an 'evil spirit' said to harm her maternal niece. Despite the family's early report of the incident to police on November 27th, prompt action was not initially taken, the family claims.

Police rescued Meena on Friday, lodging a case against the main accused, Babulal, and his aides following a purported video of the incident. Investigations continue, with Babulal detained for questioning and efforts underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024