Tragic Betrayal: Father Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor Daughter

A 51-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his 16-year-old daughter, according to police reports released on Wednesday.

The case surfaced on Monday after the girl's mother took her to the hospital regarding a leg swelling, where doctors revealed she was 31 weeks pregnant.

Following the child's revelation of year-long abuse and threats by her father, a police report was filed leading to his arrest under child protection laws. The victim is receiving counseling as investigations continue.

