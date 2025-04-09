Left Menu

Tragic Betrayal: Father Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor Daughter

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape and impregnation of his 16-year-old daughter. The incident came to light when the minor was found to be 31 weeks pregnant. The victim's mother reported the crime, leading to the father's arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Gadag | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:49 IST
A 51-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his 16-year-old daughter, according to police reports released on Wednesday.

The case surfaced on Monday after the girl's mother took her to the hospital regarding a leg swelling, where doctors revealed she was 31 weeks pregnant.

Following the child's revelation of year-long abuse and threats by her father, a police report was filed leading to his arrest under child protection laws. The victim is receiving counseling as investigations continue.

