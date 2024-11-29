Left Menu

AIMIM Calls for Enhanced BC Quotas in Telangana

The AIMIM has urged the Telangana BC Commission to advise the government to increase the total reservations for backward classes to 50%, including 38% for BC A B C D groups and 12% for backward Muslims. The party also seeks a separate ministry for Most Backward Classes and substantial funding for BC Sub-Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:00 IST
The AIMIM, on Friday, urged the Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission to push for increased reservations, advocating for a total of 50% in reservations for backward classes. This includes a suggested apportionment of 38% for A B C D groups among BCs, alongside 12% for backward Muslims.

AIMIM leaders, guided by party MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, have submitted a formal memorandum to the Commission Chairman, G Niranjan, highlighting these proposals. The party called for decisions on pending requests concerning caste inclusion or reclassification within the existing BC categories.

The party further suggested the establishment of a separate ministry for Most Backward Classes and recommended the implementation of a Jyotiba Phule BC Sub-Plan, complete with a dedicated allocation of Rs 20,000 crore annually to support this initiative.

