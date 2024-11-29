AIMIM Calls for Enhanced BC Quotas in Telangana
The AIMIM has urged the Telangana BC Commission to advise the government to increase the total reservations for backward classes to 50%, including 38% for BC A B C D groups and 12% for backward Muslims. The party also seeks a separate ministry for Most Backward Classes and substantial funding for BC Sub-Plan.
The AIMIM, on Friday, urged the Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission to push for increased reservations, advocating for a total of 50% in reservations for backward classes. This includes a suggested apportionment of 38% for A B C D groups among BCs, alongside 12% for backward Muslims.
AIMIM leaders, guided by party MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, have submitted a formal memorandum to the Commission Chairman, G Niranjan, highlighting these proposals. The party called for decisions on pending requests concerning caste inclusion or reclassification within the existing BC categories.
The party further suggested the establishment of a separate ministry for Most Backward Classes and recommended the implementation of a Jyotiba Phule BC Sub-Plan, complete with a dedicated allocation of Rs 20,000 crore annually to support this initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
