Srinagar MP Calls Out Centre Over 'Blatant Lies' on Highway Convoy Halt

Srinagar Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi alleged that the Centre provided 'blatant lies' in response to his parliamentary query about the disruption caused by security convoys on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Mehdi demanded that the Indian government put an end to what he describes as 'harassment' of civilians, including halting ambulances, during convoy movements. He supported his claims by sharing images and videos purportedly showing these blockages.

The Centre, through Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Sethi, maintained that convoy movements are conducted with respect to civilian traffic priorities and asserted that ambulances are not halted during these operations.

