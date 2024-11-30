Chaos in School: Police Take Action Against Miscreants
Five individuals have been charged for causing disruption at a school in Kanachak. They allegedly misbehaved with students and staff, disrupted the assembly, recorded unauthorized videos, and issued threats. The police have filed a FIR and are investigating to maintain safety and order in educational institutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Five individuals have been charged by police for entering a school in Kanachak and allegedly misbehaving with students and staff, officials announced on Friday.
The accused reportedly caused a disruption during the morning assembly, recorded videos without consent, shared them online, and issued threats, escalating the situation.
The police have filed a suo moto FIR, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding educational environments and maintaining law and order, as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- school
- misbehavior
- police
- assembly
- Kanachak
- disruption
- threats
- investigation
- law
- order
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chaos at Ashoknagar: Commuters Clash with Police Over Train Disruption
Putin Probes YouTube Speed Disruptions Amid Criticism
Political Friction: Thackeray's Ice Slab Threats Stir Controversy
Winter Threats Loom as Energy Attacks May Cause New Displacements in Ukraine
Fire Disruption: BKC Metro Station Temporarily Shuts Down