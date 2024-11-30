Chaos in School: Police Take Action Against Miscreants

Five individuals have been charged by police for entering a school in Kanachak and allegedly misbehaving with students and staff, officials announced on Friday.

The accused reportedly caused a disruption during the morning assembly, recorded videos without consent, shared them online, and issued threats, escalating the situation.

The police have filed a suo moto FIR, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding educational environments and maintaining law and order, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)