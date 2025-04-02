Left Menu

Death Threats to French Judge Amidst Le Pen Election Ban Controversy

Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, who barred Marine Le Pen from the 2027 French Presidential race, is under police protection following online threats. The threats have sparked debates on France's populist discontent, with a majority blaming the judiciary for political interference, while others feel democratic structures are being weakened.

Judge Benedicte de Perthuis is facing severe threats after barring far-right leader Marine Le Pen from the 2027 French presidential election. The judge's home address was circulated online, prompting authorities to provide her with police protection. De Perthuis also received personal threats across various social media platforms.

The Paris police have launched an investigation into these threats, as concerns grow over public discontent with France's justice system. According to an opinion poll, 90% of Le Pen's supporters argue she faced unjust treatment, while over half of the French population believes the trial was fair.

Political leaders are rallying behind judicial officials, emphasizing that attacks on the judiciary system threaten the democratic foundations. This situation mirrors tensions in other countries where judicial decisions on political issues have provoked significant public reactions.

