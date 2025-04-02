Controversy Surrounds Film L2: Empuraan Re-Edit After Alleged Threats
MP John Brittas raised concerns about changes made to the film L2: Empuraan following reported threats. The film allegedly faced censorship post-release due to portrayals of its protagonists as anti-national, sparking a debate on freedom of speech. Minister Kurien criticized the film for targeting Christianity.
In a recent parliamentary session, CPI(M) MP John Brittas voiced concerns over significant alterations to the Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan' following its theatrical release, citing alleged threats as the cause. Brittas criticized this as an assault on the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and expression.
During Zero Hour, Brittas highlighted the alarming situation where a film, already cleared by the Censor Board, was required to make 24 cuts upon revisiting the board due to external pressures. He warned that such actions threaten the freedom of expression in India.
Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurien, claimed the film targets Christian beliefs and accused communists of using cinema to undermine religious sentiments in India. The controversy underscores the ongoing debate over artistic freedom and the boundaries of expression.
