Canada Advocates Unified USMCA Policy on China

Canada's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, suggests that USMCA members can create a unified policy concerning China. Concerns have arisen over China exploiting the trade agreement to export cheap goods. Freeland emphasized the importance of the USMCA remaining a trilateral pact amid proposals for bilateral agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 01:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada is advocating for a unified policy among USMCA members regarding China, according to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Speaking on Friday, Freeland expressed optimism about reaching an agreement that safeguards North American workers while preventing China from exploiting the trade pact.

Freeland's comments come as concerns grow in the U.S. and Canada that China may use the agreement as a means to flood the market with cheaper goods. In response, Ontario—the most populous Canadian province—proposed excluding Mexico from the USMCA to establish a bilateral deal with the United States, leading to discussions about realigning trade strategies.

Despite these tensions, Freeland reiterated Canada's commitment to keeping the USMCA as a three-nation agreement. As part of this effort, both Canada and the United States have imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and steel, targeting what they describe as China's overproduction practices.

