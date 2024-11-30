Canada Advocates Unified USMCA Policy on China
Canada's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, suggests that USMCA members can create a unified policy concerning China. Concerns have arisen over China exploiting the trade agreement to export cheap goods. Freeland emphasized the importance of the USMCA remaining a trilateral pact amid proposals for bilateral agreements.
Canada is advocating for a unified policy among USMCA members regarding China, according to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Speaking on Friday, Freeland expressed optimism about reaching an agreement that safeguards North American workers while preventing China from exploiting the trade pact.
Freeland's comments come as concerns grow in the U.S. and Canada that China may use the agreement as a means to flood the market with cheaper goods. In response, Ontario—the most populous Canadian province—proposed excluding Mexico from the USMCA to establish a bilateral deal with the United States, leading to discussions about realigning trade strategies.
Despite these tensions, Freeland reiterated Canada's commitment to keeping the USMCA as a three-nation agreement. As part of this effort, both Canada and the United States have imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and steel, targeting what they describe as China's overproduction practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain's Inflation Challenge: Tariffs, Spending, and Economic Uncertainty
POLL-Trump to unleash nearly 40% tariffs on China in early 2025, hitting growth
Eastern EU Nations Call for Tariffs on Russian and Belarusian Fertilizers
Trump's Economic Vision: Tariffs and Tax Cuts at Forefront
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns