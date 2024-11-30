Brazil's Battle Against Illegal Gold Mining: Corruption Crackdown

In Brazil, two top-ranking police officials have been detained amid allegations of taking bribes to facilitate illegal gold mining activities within the Amazon rainforest.

According to court documents examined by Reuters, the officers provided private security for the unlawful extraction of gold from protected Indigenous lands.

This development is part of broader efforts by Brazilian authorities to combat the illegal gold trade, which has flourished due to soaring global prices and inadequate enforcement by the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)