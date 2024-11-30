Brazil's Battle Against Illegal Gold Mining: Corruption Crackdown
Two senior police officers in Brazil were arrested for allegedly assisting illegal gold mining by accepting bribes for providing security. The arrest is part of a crackdown on illegal mining amid high gold prices. Luxury items, cash, and gold were seized, and more officers are under investigation.
- Brazil
In Brazil, two top-ranking police officials have been detained amid allegations of taking bribes to facilitate illegal gold mining activities within the Amazon rainforest.
According to court documents examined by Reuters, the officers provided private security for the unlawful extraction of gold from protected Indigenous lands.
This development is part of broader efforts by Brazilian authorities to combat the illegal gold trade, which has flourished due to soaring global prices and inadequate enforcement by the previous administration.
