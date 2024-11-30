Left Menu

Brazil's Battle Against Illegal Gold Mining: Corruption Crackdown

Two senior police officers in Brazil were arrested for allegedly assisting illegal gold mining by accepting bribes for providing security. The arrest is part of a crackdown on illegal mining amid high gold prices. Luxury items, cash, and gold were seized, and more officers are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 30-11-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 02:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Brazil, two top-ranking police officials have been detained amid allegations of taking bribes to facilitate illegal gold mining activities within the Amazon rainforest.

According to court documents examined by Reuters, the officers provided private security for the unlawful extraction of gold from protected Indigenous lands.

This development is part of broader efforts by Brazilian authorities to combat the illegal gold trade, which has flourished due to soaring global prices and inadequate enforcement by the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

