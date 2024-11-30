Crackdown on Corruption: Amazon Gold Mining Under Scrutiny

In a significant crackdown on corruption linked to illegal gold mining, two senior Brazilian police officers have been apprehended, as revealed by court documents examined by Reuters. The arrest stems from allegations of bribery and providing security to unlawful mining activities in the Amazon.

The Brazilian authorities believe these officers were compensated to ignore and protect illicit gold trading from Indigenous territories and conservation areas. Alongside these arrests, 36 additional policemen have been removed from duty due to suspected involvement in this protective racket.

This enforcement action is part of Brazil's broader strategy to combat illegal gold mining, which has intensified due to high global prices and weak oversight during the country's previous administration. A substantial portion of Brazil's gold exports is suspected to originate from illegal sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)