Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: Amazon Gold Mining Under Scrutiny

In Brazil, two senior police officers were arrested for allegedly taking bribes and providing security for illegal gold mining in the Amazon. Authorities suspect wider police involvement in protecting unlawful gold trade from Indigenous lands. The crackdown comes amid efforts to curb illegal mining, exacerbated by past governance lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 03:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 03:01 IST
Crackdown on Corruption: Amazon Gold Mining Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant crackdown on corruption linked to illegal gold mining, two senior Brazilian police officers have been apprehended, as revealed by court documents examined by Reuters. The arrest stems from allegations of bribery and providing security to unlawful mining activities in the Amazon.

The Brazilian authorities believe these officers were compensated to ignore and protect illicit gold trading from Indigenous territories and conservation areas. Alongside these arrests, 36 additional policemen have been removed from duty due to suspected involvement in this protective racket.

This enforcement action is part of Brazil's broader strategy to combat illegal gold mining, which has intensified due to high global prices and weak oversight during the country's previous administration. A substantial portion of Brazil's gold exports is suspected to originate from illegal sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024