Tariffs, Threats, and Traditions: A Complex Thanksgiving for the US
Recent U.S. news includes Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum’s conciliatory call with President-elect Trump, bomb threats against Democratic lawmakers, and Biden's hopes to avert tariffs. Other stories covered protests at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and potential federal takeover of New York City’s Rikers Island jail.
In a shift of tone, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized maintaining amiable relations with the U.S. during a recent call with President-elect Donald Trump, amidst escalating tariff tensions. This diplomatic effort comes as Sheinbaum seeks reconciliation after previously hinting at retaliatory measures.
A series of bomb threats unsettled five Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut. Despite the alarming messages, law enforcement found no explosives. Meanwhile, President Biden expressed concerns over President-elect Trump's tariff plans, which could strain ties with allies.
Elsewhere, the Thanksgiving holiday saw pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt New York's Macy's Parade, and discussions of a federal takeover loomed over NYC's Rikers Island jail. Additionally, the Supreme Court is set to address FDA's ban on flavored vape products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
