Tariffs, Threats, and Traditions: A Complex Thanksgiving for the US

In a shift of tone, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized maintaining amiable relations with the U.S. during a recent call with President-elect Donald Trump, amidst escalating tariff tensions. This diplomatic effort comes as Sheinbaum seeks reconciliation after previously hinting at retaliatory measures.

A series of bomb threats unsettled five Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut. Despite the alarming messages, law enforcement found no explosives. Meanwhile, President Biden expressed concerns over President-elect Trump's tariff plans, which could strain ties with allies.

Elsewhere, the Thanksgiving holiday saw pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt New York's Macy's Parade, and discussions of a federal takeover loomed over NYC's Rikers Island jail. Additionally, the Supreme Court is set to address FDA's ban on flavored vape products.

(With inputs from agencies.)