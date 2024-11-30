Left Menu

Pakistan Authorities Form JIT to Investigate Chinese Convoy Attack

Authorities in Pakistan's Sindh province have formed a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to investigate two suspects accused of facilitating a suicide attack on a Chinese convoy near Karachi Airport. The incident claimed three lives and heightened tensions between Pakistan and China. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:54 IST
Authorities in Sindh province, Pakistan, have established a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to delve into the roles of two suspects linked to last month's suicide attack targeting a Chinese convoy near Karachi Airport. The assault resulted in the deaths of two Chinese engineers and one Pakistani citizen, exacerbating tensions between Pakistan and China.

Claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the October 6 attack prompted the filing of a first information report (FIR) against BLA leaders and others. The Sindh Home Department initiated the formation of the JIT, which includes members from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Federal Investigation Agency's Counter-Terrorism Wing, Pakistan Rangers, and other intelligence entities.

The investigation launched after the arrests of Muhammad Javed alias Sameer and his accomplice Gul Nisa at CD Highway in Karachi. The JIT has been tasked with interrogating the matter and is expected to submit a report within 15 days. The police have indicated that BLA leaders influenced the suicide bomber to execute the attack, aiming at Chinese nationals and security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

