Pakistan Authorities Form JIT to Investigate Chinese Convoy Attack

Authorities in Sindh province, Pakistan, have established a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to delve into the roles of two suspects linked to last month's suicide attack targeting a Chinese convoy near Karachi Airport. The assault resulted in the deaths of two Chinese engineers and one Pakistani citizen, exacerbating tensions between Pakistan and China.

Claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the October 6 attack prompted the filing of a first information report (FIR) against BLA leaders and others. The Sindh Home Department initiated the formation of the JIT, which includes members from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Federal Investigation Agency's Counter-Terrorism Wing, Pakistan Rangers, and other intelligence entities.

The investigation launched after the arrests of Muhammad Javed alias Sameer and his accomplice Gul Nisa at CD Highway in Karachi. The JIT has been tasked with interrogating the matter and is expected to submit a report within 15 days. The police have indicated that BLA leaders influenced the suicide bomber to execute the attack, aiming at Chinese nationals and security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)