Congress Criticizes India's Neutral Stance on US Adani Probe

The Congress party took a sharp jab at the Indian government's decision to remain uninvolved in the U.S. investigation into the Adani Group. This comment followed the Ministry of External Affairs' statement asserting no involvement in the case.

Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, noted that India has not yet received any requests for cooperation regarding the investigation, stating that the matter is a legal concern between private firms and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Amid allegations of a $265 million bribery scheme against Gautam Adani and associates, the Adani Group maintains denial of all charges. Meanwhile, India's government was reportedly not forewarned about the prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)