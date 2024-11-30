Left Menu

Congress Criticizes India's Neutral Stance on US Adani Probe

Congress questions the Indian government's neutrality in the US investigation into the Adani Group. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that India isn't involved. Charged with bribery and fraud, Adani Group denies allegations. MEA awaits formal communication from the US, viewing the case as a legal concern involving private parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:18 IST
Congress Criticizes India's Neutral Stance on US Adani Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party took a sharp jab at the Indian government's decision to remain uninvolved in the U.S. investigation into the Adani Group. This comment followed the Ministry of External Affairs' statement asserting no involvement in the case.

Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, noted that India has not yet received any requests for cooperation regarding the investigation, stating that the matter is a legal concern between private firms and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Amid allegations of a $265 million bribery scheme against Gautam Adani and associates, the Adani Group maintains denial of all charges. Meanwhile, India's government was reportedly not forewarned about the prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024